Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $61.94 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,664,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,049,709 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $61,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 17.0 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lumen Technologies

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.