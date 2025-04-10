Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,737,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $71,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $107,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,283.88. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares in the company, valued at $66,182,360. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CART. BTIG Research raised shares of Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie upped their price target on Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. FBN Securities began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

