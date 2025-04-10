Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $58,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total transaction of $192,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,537.92. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,258 shares of company stock worth $610,936. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.43.

Moody’s Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $439.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $360.05 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $473.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.36%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

