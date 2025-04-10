Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $68,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $335.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.64. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $295.79 and a 1-year high of $431.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.05.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.05). Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

