Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $76.28 Million Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,049,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 117.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Newmont by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,213 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

