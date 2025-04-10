Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 119,800 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $78,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Welltower Stock Up 3.8 %

WELL stock opened at $141.61 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $158.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

