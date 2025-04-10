Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 362,300 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 695,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $56,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after purchasing an additional 282,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $423,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,397,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of KMX opened at $79.75 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

View Our Latest Report on CarMax

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $1,872,699 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.