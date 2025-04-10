Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 4,694,303 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,955,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $54,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4,000.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0527 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

