Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 76,200 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $52,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,285,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after buying an additional 1,225,672 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,538 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $84.15.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

