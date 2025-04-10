Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1,111.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $78,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,055,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,033,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,008,000 after purchasing an additional 455,605 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $108.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average of $137.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.