Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Liquidity Services worth $62,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 29,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $847,651.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,220.58. This represents a 11.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $213,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,193.97. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,758 shares of company stock worth $4,371,408. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $947.31 million, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.