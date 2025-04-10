ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW) Shares Bought by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP raised its position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,742 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 191,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 2.9 %

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

