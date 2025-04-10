Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CBIZ stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $76.25 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CBIZ by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 9,306.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $32,859,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,081,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,319,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

