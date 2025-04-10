Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 170.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 373,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 235,168 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 335.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 948,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3,106.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 775,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.