Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palo Alto Networks stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $173.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 97.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.18 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average of $184.83.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $18,191,542.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,353,042.65. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $39,281,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,854,038.83. This trade represents a 41.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939,318 shares of company stock valued at $165,384,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $207.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 105,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

