Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Equinix stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/27/2025.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $797.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $868.89 and its 200 day moving average is $902.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 29.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 12.2% in the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.59.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

