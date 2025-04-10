Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (1)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.01.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,711,000 after buying an additional 50,978 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

