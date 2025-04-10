Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Simon Property Group stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (2)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/27/2025.

NYSE:SPG opened at $153.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.55. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 541.1% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $1,275,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 84.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 234,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

