Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Visa stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/27/2025.

Visa Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of V traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $605.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,930,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

