Rep. Jared Moskowitz Sells Off Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently sold shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Broadcom stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/15/2025.

Broadcom Trading Up 18.7 %

AVGO opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

