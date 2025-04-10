Rep. Jared Moskowitz Sells Off Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently sold shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Elevance Health stock on March 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/15/2025.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $436.01 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.