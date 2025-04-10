Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Caterpillar stock on April 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/4/2025.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $301.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.44.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $438.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 635,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $11,084,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.