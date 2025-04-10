Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FedEx stock on April 3rd.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

FedEx Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of FDX opened at $217.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.56.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $234,028,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 18,202.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $145,733,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

