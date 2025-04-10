ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 396,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,529 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $90,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,089,000 after acquiring an additional 160,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,860,000 after buying an additional 85,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,706,000 after buying an additional 566,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after acquiring an additional 250,746 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,580,799.20. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.74, for a total value of $439,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,218 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,923.32. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $216.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.19 and a twelve month high of $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.88.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

