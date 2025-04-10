Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 78,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 917,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 367,777 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $3,023,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

