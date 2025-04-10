Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $212.14 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.92.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

