Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $3.42 Million in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 1,097,349 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,367,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,180,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,282,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

NYSE:REXR opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

