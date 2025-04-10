Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,205,000 after buying an additional 99,311 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,201,232. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $120.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

