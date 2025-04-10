Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Exact Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

