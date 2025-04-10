Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $239.98 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $208.98 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.40.

RenaissanceRe Profile



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

