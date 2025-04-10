Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $2.65 Million Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in shares of Samsara by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Samsara by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Samsara by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 373,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,464,978.88. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,289.52. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,484,276 shares of company stock worth $64,741,770. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Stock Up 15.6 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 1.71. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

