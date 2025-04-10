Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $2.87 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 79,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 117.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Compass Point raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

