Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $114.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.