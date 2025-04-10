Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stake Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 621.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. CIBC lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,908,838.30. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 18,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $1,152,040.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,698.35. This represents a 24.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

