Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stake Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $264,813,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,148,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,802,000 after acquiring an additional 715,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,165,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $858,101,000 after acquiring an additional 421,873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $19,243,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 494,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 213,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QSR shares. TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 18,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $1,152,040.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,698.35. The trade was a 24.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,716 shares of company stock worth $17,740,281. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.