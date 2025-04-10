Reviewing Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exicure and Eli Lilly and Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exicure $500,000.00 145.31 -$16.91 million ($4.81) -2.39 Eli Lilly and Company $45.04 billion 15.82 $10.59 billion $11.71 64.19

Eli Lilly and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Exicure. Exicure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

42.8% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Exicure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Exicure and Eli Lilly and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exicure N/A -190.90% -36.75% Eli Lilly and Company 23.51% 85.24% 16.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exicure and Eli Lilly and Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exicure 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eli Lilly and Company 0 2 17 0 2.89

Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus price target of $1,017.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.40%. Given Eli Lilly and Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eli Lilly and Company is more favorable than Exicure.

Volatility & Risk

Exicure has a beta of 3.74, meaning that its share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eli Lilly and Company has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Exicure on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity. It also provides oncology products, including Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. In addition, the company offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, severe alopecia areata, and COVID-19; Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis; Omvoh for ulcerative colitis; Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Ebglyss for severe atopic dermatitis; and Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache. Further, it provides Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc.; Biologics, Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

