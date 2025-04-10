Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 654442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Revival Gold Trading Up 14.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Revival Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.