Rhonda Lloyd Acquires 10,000 Shares of SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Rhonda Lloyd bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.97 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,700.00 ($18,333.33).
Rhonda Lloyd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Rhonda Lloyd bought 10,000 shares of SHAPE Australia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.91 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,100.00 ($17,962.96).
SHAPE Australia Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $251.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.
SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend
SHAPE Australia Company Profile
SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds; facade remediation; modular construction; design and build; aftercare and facilities maintenance; and defense projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SHAPE Australia
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for SHAPE Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHAPE Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.