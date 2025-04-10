Rhonda Lloyd Acquires 10,000 Shares of SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Rhonda Lloyd bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.97 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,700.00 ($18,333.33).

Rhonda Lloyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Rhonda Lloyd bought 10,000 shares of SHAPE Australia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.91 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,100.00 ($17,962.96).

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $251.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend

SHAPE Australia Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from SHAPE Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 3.1%. SHAPE Australia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds; facade remediation; modular construction; design and build; aftercare and facilities maintenance; and defense projects.

