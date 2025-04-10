Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 6,578,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 37,231,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Specifically, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W lowered Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.34.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.