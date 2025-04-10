Robert C. G. Perrins Buys 14,112 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Robert C. G. Perrins bought 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,543 ($45.27) per share, with a total value of £499,988.16 ($638,880.86).

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,604 ($46.05) on Thursday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,462 ($44.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,588.54 ($71.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,672.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,054.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.