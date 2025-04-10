Robert C. G. Perrins Buys 14,112 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Robert C. G. Perrins bought 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,543 ($45.27) per share, with a total value of £499,988.16 ($638,880.86).
The Berkeley Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,604 ($46.05) on Thursday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,462 ($44.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,588.54 ($71.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,672.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,054.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22.
About The Berkeley Group
Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.
