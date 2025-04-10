Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. UBS Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roche to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Roche by 6,463.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 520,722 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 156.8% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 49,150 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 325,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $555,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

