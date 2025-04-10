Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of ROOT stock traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.58. 477,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,546. Root has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.93. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.79 million. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts predict that Root will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $153,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,659,366.25. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $688,161.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,799,506.78. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,191,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 651.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Root by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Articles

