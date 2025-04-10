Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,891,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,437 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 5.6% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,071,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,548,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,589,000 after buying an additional 64,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $60,034,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,243,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,322.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,616,000 after buying an additional 541,760 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:RY opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $95.84 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.30.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0251 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

