Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Issues Earnings Results

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Royale Energy Price Performance

Shares of Royale Energy stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.25. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

About Royale Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.