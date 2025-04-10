Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Issues Earnings Results

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.
Royale Energy Price Performance
Shares of Royale Energy stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.25. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Royale Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Royale Energy
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Meta Seeks Trump’s Help in FTC Trial: The Implications Are Huge
Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.