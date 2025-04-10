RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RPM International updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Price Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $105.76 on Thursday. RPM International has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPM

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.