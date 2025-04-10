RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

Shares of RPM traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 425,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,601. RPM International has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,198,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RPM International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,607,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,712,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

