RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 475,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,159. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 829.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in RPM International by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

