Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 6,137 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in ResMed by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $216.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $172.19 and a one year high of $263.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.88.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,680,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $95,580,799.20. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.