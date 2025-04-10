Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 645,126 Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 645,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Samjo Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,010,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,725,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRMB opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Primo Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16.

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

