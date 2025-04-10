Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $21,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Landstar System by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.55.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $141.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.99 and a 1 year high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

